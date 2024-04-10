Next article: (PICTURES) American rapper Ja Rule and wife arrive in Ghana

All set for Empress Gifty's TREC Reloaded today at the National Theatre tonight

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 13:47

The clock is ticking fast and Empress Gifty, together with some prominent gospel artistes are set to deliver an unforgettable experience at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded at the National Theatre at 4:00pm today.

On Easter Monday, Empress Gifty and her squad of gospel soldiers led patrons at this year’s TREC at the Living Faith Ministries International, Ashaley Botwe.

And tonight’s show is an encore to heed to the demands of fans and gospel music enthusiasts to have another experience of the spirit-filled sessions since the earlier show experienced technical hitches.

TREC Reloaded will feature ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Oheneba Clement, Jack Alolome, and other surprises on the night.

Empress Gifty is urging those looking forward to receive an upliftment and with grateful hearts to make a date with God this evening.

The gospel minister added that the team has put in place adequate mechanisms for an awesome event.