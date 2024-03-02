Afua Asantewaa expresses gratitude following Guinness World Record Singathon attempt

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News Mar - 02 - 2024 , 17:49

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has extended her heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians and stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout her Singathon journey.

In a media release issued today, Mrs. Aduonum expressed profound gratitude to everyone who contributed to her mission to promote Ghanaian music by attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon as recognized by the Guinness World Records.

While the final outcome of the attempt did not meet her expectations, Aduonum acknowledged the significant impact she made during the Singathon and beyond. She said the overwhelming support and interest she received from the public, which she found deeply gratifying.

Mrs. Aduonum highlighted the positive outcomes of the Singathon, including providing an avenue for people to come together and enjoy Ghanaian music during the Christmas festivities. She also noted the economic value created for vendors and commercial entities who participated in the event.

The entrepreneur expressed special appreciation to her family, friends, the media, corporate organizations, artists, clergy, social and political leaders, and industry experts for their acceptance and support. She also thanked the medical and technical teams, volunteers, and fans for their encouragement and assistance throughout the endeavor.

Addressing the outcome of the GWR announcement, she stated that while it was not what she expected, she has accepted it and is seeking further details from GWR for future endeavors. She acknowledged the overwhelming reactions from the public, including commendations, feedback, and criticisms, which she views as opportunities for personal growth.

Mrs. Aduonum assured her fans and the public of her continued focus and determination, promising to announce her next projects in due course. She also revealed her decision to take a short break for quality family time following the strenuous undertaking.

The media release concluded with a message of gratitude from Afua Asantewaa, expressing her commitment to promoting Ghanaian talent and resources on the global stage.