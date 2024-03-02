Nollywood icon Mr Ibu reported dead

Nollywood screen icon John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu has reportedly died.

The 62-year-old actor, renowned for his comedic flair, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital, according to reports from close sources.

The veteran actor had been battling illness, undergoing multiple surgeries and receiving ongoing medical care in his quest for recovery since last year.

Mr Ibu's journey in the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, was marked by a plethora of memorable performances that endeared him to audiences both locally and internationally.

His distinctive style and infectious humour made him a household name, earning him a special place in the hearts of fans across generations.

He has starred in movies including A Fool At 40, Police Recruit, Mr Ibu in London and Issakaba

Following the news of his demise, an outpouring of condolences has flooded social media platforms, with fans expressing their grief and fondly recalling the actor's iconic roles.

