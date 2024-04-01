MTN Stands In Worship Concert

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Music Apr - 01 - 2024 , 16:19

The Dome of the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi on Easter Sunday night saw an assemblage of revelers who thronged the place to take part in this year’s MTN Stands In Worship Concert.

The event which coincided with the resurrection of Christ saw a large crowd of patrons who came to celebrate the day.

Artistes who performed on the day included Kofi Sarpong (ACP) who literally set the place on fire with his songs and dancing skills; Brother Sammy; Kwaku Gyasi, Obaapa Christy.

Each of the artistes thrilled the audience with songs from their repertoire.

It was a night of exhortation and a good music befitting the season: Easter.