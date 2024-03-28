Easter should influence our daily lives

Daily Graphic Editorials Mar - 28 - 2024 , 10:24

Today, Holy Thursday, ushers Christians into activities leading to the observance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Also known as Maundy Thursday, the day begins the preparation of Christians the world over to commemorate the death and resurrection of Christ, three days after His death, over 2,000 years ago.

Easter is an important and solemn day for Christians to reflect on the humility and sacrifices exhibited by Jesus Christ while on earth, when he shed His blood on the Cross for the forgiveness of the sins of all mankind.

Though Christ had what it takes to overpower the Roman soldiers, he accepted to die a shameful death on the cross and triumph over death.

Easter is, therefore, the foundation of Christianity, as the resurrection of Christ from the dead gives a full confirmation of all that preceded His last three years of ministry on earth. The resurrection is, therefore, the core of the Christian Gospel.

Indeed, while on earth, Jesus Christ propagated the message of forgiveness, humility, feeding the hungry and healing the sick, and by leading an exemplary life, Jesus has left a lasting legacy for all mankind.

As we prepare to celebrate Easter, one of the most important celebrations on the Christian calendar, irrespective of one’s religious faith, Ghanaians must be guided by the time-tested values that Jesus Christ exhibited while on earth.

These values are particularly important for us as a nation as we head for the 2024 general election. Ghanaians must let their actions and inaction be a reflection of what Jesus Christ did. We must avoid avarice, selfishness and greed and ensure a better life for the underprivileged among us.

Jesus Christ showcased himself as a peaceful man, who, even at the point of death on the cross, still prayed for His enemies, asking God to forgive them “because they know not what they are doing.”

The Daily Graphic believes that Ghanaians, particularly the political class, should emulate the examples of the life and teaching of Jesus Christ, whose message has influenced the lives of generations to make the world a better place for all.

Leadership should be an opportunity to serve people and not to lord it over them just as Jesus Christ on Holy Thursday demonstrated humility by washing the feet of his disciples, a practice reserved for slaves in the house among the Jews.

Are our leaders ready to humble themselves to the level of “washing the feet” of their constituents or they are only seeking to lord it over them? Our leaders should be concerned about the downtrodden, the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in society as Jesus Christ did.

Ghana is looking forward to politicians who are humble, people-centred, who have a forgiving heart and are generally peace-loving; not the ones that inflame passion.

The days political leaders incite their constituents simply because they are on the losing side should be a thing of the past.

As we celebrate Easter, politicians should let go of arrogance and take on humility as Jesus Christ did. Politicians should also be ready to accept their faults and be ready to apologise.

Ghanaians should learn to remain calm, patient and gentle in the face of opposition and adversity, just as Jesus Christ exhibited, while on earth.

On Easter Sunday, the Daily Graphic will share the joy of the risen Christ with Ghanaians in celebrating the triumphant victory over death by Jesus Christ in white apparel, signifying the resurrection of Jesus Christ and His victory over death.

We expect that the white apparel, which signifies joy, will permeate among all Ghanaians throughout the year and once there is joy, there is love, and where there is love, hatred, anger and ill-will cannot survive in such an environment.

This means that the general election will be conducted devoid of rancour and acrimony, leading to the entrenchment of peace and goodwill. That is what Jesus Christ stood for then and continues to stand for now and forever.

As we celebrate with Christendom the joyous moment after a month-long season of Lent, focusing on prayer, fasting, almsgiving and penitence, the Daily Graphic wishes all Ghanaians a joyous Easter. May the joy of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ fill our hearts throughout the year.