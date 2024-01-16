Ghana Beverage Awards 2023 launched — New award category unveiled

Jan - 16 - 2024

Global Media Alliance, a leading integrated marketing and communications firm, has launched the 2023 Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), setting the stage for a year of celebration and recognition of players within the beverage industry.

Consequently, nominations, which opened from January 11, will end on February 26, 2024.

As part of the launch, a new category, Sustainability Champion of the Year, was announced. It is in recognition of the growing importance of environmental and social responsibility in the industry.

It also aims to celebrate businesses actively leading the charge towards sustainable practices within the beverage industry.

Speaking at the launch, Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, stressed the importance of sustainable practices in the beverage industry, praising companies for adopting them and noted the need to protect the environment for continued benefits.

"Sustainable practices are not just a necessity but an opportunity for businesses to differentiate themselves and create a positive impact on the environment and communities," he explained.

He also applauded the beverage industry for its significant contribution to national development, citing its role in driving economic growth, job creation, and impactful community initiatives.

“Our beverage industry has been the cornerstone of the economy, championing growth, development, and innovation. It has been a key partner in driving economic growth by supporting sustainable livelihoods through the creation of jobs and the design and implementation of uniquely curated CSR initiatives for members of the communities in which they operate, and Ghana as a whole.

Cognisant of the significant role of the beverage industry in our lives, it is imperative that we recognise and reward their hard work. We hope this avenue will continue to spur players in the industry to exude more excellence,” Mr Boateng added.

Side attraction

To build excitement for the awards night, Global Media Alliance will organise a masterclass for bartenders of selected bars, restaurants and lounges.

This session aims to foster learning and the transfer of knowledge to raise a new generation of bartenders.

Similarly, there will also be a beverage village party to bring participating beverage companies closer to their consumers while helping to drive sales.

With eight years of existence, GBA has spotlighted compelling beverage brands and advanced industry knowledge and technology adoption.