Beta Version of BoG Database Portal launched

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 14:40

Bank of Ghana (BoG) has launched the Beta Version of the Bank of Ghana Database Portal to provide a single environment for extracting and visualising macroeconomic data.

This is in line with international best practice and the Bank’s commitment to greater transparency associated with its inflation targeting framework of monetary policy.

In a release issued by the Central Bank, it said the portal will also help meet data request demands from the general public and support research work.

The data contained in the portal is organised along five main Economic Sectors including: External Sector, Financial Sector, Fiscal Sector, Monetary Sector, Real Sector and Survey Based Indicators.

“The macroeconomic data is made up of 255 monthly and 86 quarterly time series data sourced from the BoG and other key stakeholder institutions.

Data updates and revisions will be done according to the Data Release Calendar as published on the portal,” it said.