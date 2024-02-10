Google renames Bard to Gemini, unveils paid version of Gemini

Google has unveiled a significant rebranding of its artificial intelligence chatbot and assistant, Bard, now renamed Gemini, aligning with the suite of AI models powering the chatbot. This move positions Gemini as a chief competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

In addition to the rebrand, Google has introduced new ways for users to access Gemini. Android users can now download a dedicated app for Gemini, while iPhone users can utilize Gemini within the Google app on iOS.

This rebrand and expansion highlight Google's dedication to advancing AI assistants, reflecting the broader industry trend of investing heavily in AI agents, encompassing chatbots, coding assistants, and productivity tools.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company's AI commitment during a recent earnings call, expressing ambitions for an AI agent capable of completing various tasks on users' behalf, potentially even within Google Search.

Google's Gemini updates represent a foundational step towards creating a comprehensive AI assistant, according to Sissie Hsiao, a vice president at Google overseeing Google Assistant and Bard.

Moreover, Google has introduced a new AI subscription option, offering access to Gemini Ultra 1.0, the company's most powerful AI model, for $19.99 per month through Google One. Existing Google One subscribers will receive access at no additional cost.

While these enhancements are currently available in English in over 150 countries and territories, Google plans to expand language support to include Japanese and Korean soon, along with other languages.

The rebrand extends to Duet AI, previously known as the AI agents within Google Workspace and Google Cloud, now referred to as Gemini for Workspace and Gemini for Google Cloud.

Google One subscribers with the AI subscription can access Gemini's assistant features across various Google services, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. Google aims to enhance Gemini's contextual understanding by incorporating content from users' Gmail, Docs, and Drive.

The shift to Gemini reflects Google's goal of clarifying that users are engaging directly with the underlying AI models. While current AI capabilities are mainly focused on tasks like summarization and task lists, Google envisions future AI agents capable of more sophisticated functions, such as scheduling group activities or performing specific job functions.

Pichai highlighted the potential for Google Assistant and Search to evolve into more comprehensive agents, leveraging generative AI and advanced models to provide enhanced user experiences beyond simple responses.