WAFU Zone B U17 AFCON Qualifiers: Cote d'Ivoire send Nigeria packing to meet Burkina Faso in final

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 26 - 2024 , 00:00

The Baby Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire dispatched defending champions Nigeria to qualify for the final of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

The Ivorians registered a 1-0 victory over the Golden Eaglets to secure the final berth and a possible qualification to next year's U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Cote d'Ivoire will now lock horns with Burkina Faso in the final on Tuesday, after the Burkinabes eliminated hosts Ghana in the other semi-final clash earlier on Saturday.

Nigeria will also battle Ghana in the third-place play-off ahead of the final match. MORE...