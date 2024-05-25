Laryea Kingston announces resignation as Black Starlets coach after failure to grab AFCON slot
The Head Coach of the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston has announced that he will resign as Ghana U-17 coach following the team’s inability to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Ghanaians lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU B Championship on Saturday, may 25, at the University of Ghana Stadium which led to their failure to secure qualification for the next edition of the AFCON.
In a post-match press conference, Kingston said: "I know Ghanaians know me as a player and are familiar with the sacrifices I made for the country during my playing days. I gave my all as a player, but in the end, I wasn’t happy."
He continued: "I put more focus on my coaching career and educated myself to make sure I came back to changed the narrative around Ghana Football. Within these past seven months as Head Coach, I’ve given my all. I decided when we came back from Russia that I would resign after the WAFU competition. The explanation will come later."
Kingston’s team were dominant in the group stage of the WAFU B Championship thrashing Ivory Coast (5-1) and Benin (2-0) but faced a tougher opponent in Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.
Burkina Faso proved too strong, a fact Kingston admitted after the game while he announced his plans to resign.