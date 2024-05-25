Featured

Laryea Kingston announces resignation as Black Starlets coach after failure to grab AFCON slot

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 25 - 2024 , 23:25

The Head Coach of the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston has announced that he will resign as Ghana U-17 coach following the team’s inability to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghanaians lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU B Championship on Saturday, may 25, at the University of Ghana Stadium which led to their failure to secure qualification for the next edition of the AFCON.

In a post-match press conference, Kingston said: "I know Ghanaians know me as a player and are familiar with the sacrifices I made for the country during my playing days. I gave my all as a player, but in the end, I wasn’t happy."

He continued: "I put more focus on my coaching career and educated myself to make sure I came back to changed the narrative around Ghana Football. Within these past seven months as Head Coach, I’ve given my all. I decided when we came back from Russia that I would resign after the WAFU competition. The explanation will come later."

Kingston’s team were dominant in the group stage of the WAFU B Championship thrashing Ivory Coast (5-1) and Benin (2-0) but faced a tougher opponent in Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

Burkina Faso proved too strong, a fact Kingston admitted after the game while he announced his plans to resign.