Featured

GFA accepts Kingston's shock resignation, names Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang as replacements

Graphic Online Sports News May - 26 - 2024 , 11:42

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it has accepted the resignation of Laryea Kingston as Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, following their failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Advertisement

The resignation comes in the wake of Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU B Championship on Saturday, May 25, at the University of Ghana Stadium. This loss cost the team a spot in the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Kingston, who was appointed head coach in April, expressed his disappointment during a post-match press conference. "I know Ghanaians know me as a player and are familiar with the sacrifices I made for the country during my playing days. I gave my all as a player, but in the end, I wasn’t happy," Kingston said. He added, "Within these past seven months as Head Coach, I’ve given my all. I decided when we came back from Russia that I would resign after the WAFU competition. The explanation will come later."

In a statement, the GFA detailed the circumstances surrounding Kingston’s resignation, noting that he left the team bus while en route to the team hotel and did not attend the evening meeting with the Management Committee. He has since not reported back to the team hotel.

For the upcoming third-place playoff match against Nigeria, scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the GFA has announced that assistant coaches Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang will take charge of the team. Nettey, a former captain of Hearts of Oak, lead the team to victory in the CAF Champions League in 2000.

He also represented Ghana in various international competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, USA.

Read the entire statement below;

PRESS STATEMENT: RE - LARYEA KINGSTON

The Ghana Football Association has taken note of the decision of the Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, to leave the team following his behavior after the WAFU ZONE B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on 25th May, 2024.

Laryea Kingston's decision has been supported by his subsequent actions.

Coach Kingston announced to the players and the coaching staff that he has resigned.

He subsequently said same in his post-match Press Conference. Coach Kingston also got off the Team Bus whilst the team was on its way to the Team Hotel.

He failed to attend the Team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported at the Team Hotel.

The GFA duly accepts Laryea’s resignation.

For the 3rd place play off match between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday, 28th May, 2024, the current Assistant Coaches will take charge of the team.

End/