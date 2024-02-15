Vice President Bawumia to grace J.A. Kufuor Cup

Feb - 15 - 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to attend the highly anticipated J.A. Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024, as the special guest of honour.

The match, which will feature premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for the coveted trophy.

Joining the Vice President at the event will be dignitaries from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association (GFA), as well as members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), all showing their support for this occasion.

Organized by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the J.A. Kufuor Cup serves not only to raise funds but also to honor the esteemed legacy of the former President.

Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah and GFA President Kurt Okraku have both pledged their backing for the match, with plans to purchase over 5000 match tickets for distribution to football fans on Sunday.

This event marks the second edition of the J.A. Kufuor Cup, following the successful maiden edition held between Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.