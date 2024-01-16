See full list of winners at 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards

Fannation.com Sports News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 11:05

The eighth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards took place in London on Monday night, January 15, 2024.

The first award of the evening was presented to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who received The Best FIFA Men's Coach prize.

England boss Sarina Wiegman then became a four-time winner of The Best FIFA Women's Coach award.

Six Man City players featured in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11. Ederson was not one of them, but the Brazilian was later named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

Mary Earps won The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award and was one of seven England players to feature in the FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11.

From left: Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Mary Earps, Ella Toone, Sarina Wiegman, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James enjoy a special night for English football

The 2023 FIFA Puskas Award went to Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Madruga for his stunning 25-yard overhead kick for Botafogo against Novorizontino.

The Brazil men's national team won the Fair Play Award for their efforts fighting racism in solidarity with Vinicius Junior.

Cafu, who was part of a delegation of Brazil legends to accept the award on behalf of the current team, said: "There is no room for inequality in the world and football can lead us to equality in society.

"Football is one of the best tools for social inclusion in the world. Let's use this tool to educate people and find equality."

Fellow Brazil legend Marta was then presented with the FIFA Special Award in recognition for her record-breaking career.

England manager Sarina Wiegman pictured delivering a speech after being named The Best FIFA Women's Coach for 2023

A supporter of Club Atletico Colon won the FIFA Fan Award after a video of him bottle-feeding his baby at a match went viral.

Lionel Messi was not present at Monday's awards ceremony but he was named The Best FIFA Men's Player, ahead of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The winner of the Best FIFA Women's Player award was Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who beat Linda Caicedo and Jenni Hermoso.

Below is the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Winners

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Aitana Bonmati

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Ederson

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

FIFA Fair Play Award: Brazil men's national team

FIFA Puskas Award: Guilherme Madruga

FIFA Fan Award: Hugo Daniel "Toto" Iniguez

FIFA Special Award: Marta

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11: Thibaut Courtois, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Olga Carmona, Alex Greenwood, Aitana Bonmati, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Lauren James, Sam Kerr, Alex Morgan & Alessia Russo.