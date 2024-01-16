AFCON 2023: Preview, predictions as Mali face South Africa today

Mali and South Africa will battle it out for three valuable points in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations today, January 16, 2024, at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo at 8pm.

This will be Mali's 13th appearance in Africa's biggest football tournament. Although they are still hunting for their first AFCON title, the Eagles reached the final in their maiden appearance in 1972.

The Malians have six semi-final appearances in this competition. However, they won silver once in the competition, won bronze twice and were fourth on three occasions.

On the other hand, South Africa's Bafana Bafana won their first and only Nations Cup title when they hosted the tournament in 1996.

They made two consecutive trips to the semi-finals after that, finishing second in 1998, and third in 2000.

The South Africans have not made it through to the last four in 24 years. Head coach Hugo Broos has the task of bringing South Africa's national team back to their glory in this 2023 edition.

Head to head

The most recent encounter between these teams was in a friendly match in 2019 where Bafana Bafana won 2-1.

Also, the last time these teams met at the AFCON was in 2013, they played out 1-1 draw in the quarter-final before Mali advanced on penalties.

Potential lineups

Mali lined up in a 4-3-3 formation in their last two matches. Eric Chelle is expected to use the same starting XI that scored six goals against Guinea-Bissau last week.

For South Africa, 4-2-3-1 has been Hugo Broos' go-to formation, as he adopted the same formation in his team's last six games. Captain Ronwen Williams is expected to start in goal, with Mihlali Mayambela being the lone forward.

Probable Mali vs South Africa lineups:

Mali

Goalkeeper: Djigui Diarra.

Defenders: Falaye Sacko, Boubakar Kouyate, Mamadou Fofana, Moussa Diarra.

Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly, Amadou Haidara, Yves Bissouma.

Forwards: Kamory Doumbia, Sekou Koita, Youssouf Niakate.

South Africa

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams.

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Siyanda Xulu, Khuliso Mudau.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela.

Mali vs South Africa tactical analysis

Mali are the favourites, and it's not so difficult to see why. They've been unstoppable in recent months, with six wins and a draw in their last seven matches.

On top of that, Eric Chelle's troops have not had too much trouble finding the net, as they scored 20 times in that seven-game stretch.

The South African team

It can be said that Bafana Bafana are a tough team to beat, as they lost just once in their last eight matches in all competitions. However, Broos' men won just one of their last five games, with three of those ending in stalemates.

On the positive side, South Africa have been solid defensively, keeping five clean sheets in their last eight matches. It'll be interesting to see how they'll match-up against a free-scoring Mali.

It's tough to bet against Bafana Bafana, but Mali are red-hot at the moment. The Eagles are averaging about three goals per game, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The interesting thing is, Mali have also conceded in four consecutive matches. Considering both teams got on the scoresheet the last two times these teams met, we should expect goals at both ends.