Pillow Talk: PFC President challenges Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to settle differences with pillow fight

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 14 - 2024 , 13:55

Talk about thinking outside the boxing ring! The President of the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC), Mr. Emmanuel Nii Adjin Ola Williams, has hatched a unique plan to bring peace between Ghanaian music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Inspired by his daughter's innocent question about their constant feuding, Williams is proposing a professional pillow fight as a means for the musicians to settle their differences in a safe and entertaining way. The participants, according to Williams, would walk away with $8,000 each and the winner will get a PFC belt as a symbol of peace.

More than just a playful competition, Williams sees the pillow fight as a symbolic gesture promoting peace and understanding, particularly relevant as Ghana gears up for the 2024 General Elections.

"These two legends are not enemies, they are more than brothers," Williams said in an interview, aiming to bridge the divide between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, much like he hopes to see a more harmonious relationship between the opposing political parties (NDC and NPP).

Should the PFC president secure the musicians' agreement, the epic pillow fight is envisioned to take place at the Legon Sports Stadium, with esteemed judges from Ghana's showbiz industry overseeing the feathery battle.