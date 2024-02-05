Osei Bonsu: I’ll transform the Galaxies

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 12:49

Kingsley Osei Bonsu, the newly-appointed chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee, is determined to transform the locally-based national team into a formidable force on the African continent.

His vision is to build a team so strong that it could seamlessly replace the Black Stars during international competitions.

In an interview with Graphic Sports last Saturday, Osei Bonsu expressed his honour at being entrusted with such a significant responsibility and emphasised his readiness to leverage his experience in football management to guide the locally-based national team to success.

The Bechem United CEO, who took over from Toni Aubynn, who failed in his re-election bid to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, has been given a four-year mandate.

He also promised to share his vision in the coming days, providing a clear outline of his plans for the team and keeping the nation informed about his strategic goals and plans for the Black Galaxies.

Osei Bonsu's vision is clear – to create a local Black Galaxies side capable of stepping into the shoes of the renowned Black Stars.

Despite the Black Galaxies never having won the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament and exiting early in their last appearance at the group stages, the chairman is confident that positive changes will occur under his leadership.

According to him, he intended to bring dynamism to the management approach, ensuring that the team secured victories in most of their matches.

The Black Galaxies' first challenge will be in the 2024 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifiers, scheduled to start from July 28 to 30 for the first round, with the return leg set for August 4 to 6.

Osei Bonsu is optimistic about steering the team to success in these upcoming qualifiers and beyond.