Nigeria can’t win 2023 AFCON — Cameroun coach

Allnigeriasoccer.co Sports News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 11:56

Rigobert Song, head coach of the Indomitable Lions is says he does not believe the Super Eagles are good enough to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking in his post-match conference after Cameroun lost 0-2 to Nigeria in their round 16 game, Song said he was not convinced that the Super Eagles are good enough to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

A goal in both halves from Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman ensured the Super Eagles continued their campaign in the competition at the expense of the five-time AFCON champions.

The result meant the West African side have now beaten their Central African counterparts three times consecutively, for the first time in the history of the competition with the former beating the latter in 2004 and 2019, the last times they met before yesterday's encounter.

While answering questions from reporters after his side's loss, Song revealed why he is not convinced that Nigeria can go on to win the tournament, maintaining that they didn't lose due to having an inferior quality than José Peseiro's team.

Asked by Anthony Bekederemo if Nigeria can win the Africa Cup of Nations, Song answered: "Not really. I think they were not better than us but they did what they were expected to do.

"You know in football, you have maturity. When you take these players, you know them better than I do and today they did what they were expected to do.

"Maybe we were those who gave them the opportunity to do more but it is my belief that individually, they are a very good team because they know themselves and they have been playing together for some time and tonight I think they could have done much better."

The Super Eagles are seeking to win AFCON for the first time since 2013 and the fourth time in the nation's history.

To do that, they will have to beat Angola who they will face in the quarterfinals next Friday for a ticket in the last four.

— Allnigeriasoccer.co