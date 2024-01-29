AFCON 2023: Osman Bukari apologizes for Black Stars' early exit

Kweku Zurek

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari, a winger for the Black Stars, has issued an apology for the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, resulting in an early exit from the competition.

Bukari conveyed his apology on his X (formerly Twitter) page exactly one week after Ghana's late collapse, leading to a 2-2 draw with Mozambique and ultimately causing the team's second consecutive group stage exit.

Following the examples set by his Black Stars teammates Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Kudus, and Salisu Mohammed, Bukari expressed regret to the Ghanaian fans for the team's failure to excel in the tournament.

“It has taken me quite a number of days to gather the words to address you, our dear fans, because of the embarrassment we brought on the nation & the fact that we let you down, and our inability to advance to the next stage has hit heavily on me, for I contributed a part in it,” the Red Star Belgrade man tweeted.

“I would like to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assure you that we will come back better and stronger for team and the country. I hope and ask that you forgive us. We live to fight someday. Thank y’all for the encouragement, love and support!!🙏🏽🇬🇭”.

Bukari participated in two of Ghana’s three matches at the 2023 AFCON, where Ghana suffered a 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde and a 2-2 draw with Mozambique.