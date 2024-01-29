Jurgen Klopp’s farewell game tickets go for outrageous prices

Daily Mail Sports News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 11:49

Liverpool tickets for Jurgen Klopp's final game at Anfield - with a face value of £60 - are being sold for an extraordinary mark-up on secondary sites.

On Friday, the German boss made public the news that he would be leaving the club at the end of the current season.

And on the final day of the campaign, Anfield will welcome Wolves, and say goodbye to their manager after nine years with Liverpool.

The Mirror report that prime tickets situated just behind the dugout in Anfield's Main Stand would cost £24,480 after secondary site fees and VAT are added.

The Reds sell those same tickets for just £60, so it is 408 times the face value of those seats, for the privilege of being close to Klopp in his final home game.

Even cheaper tickets for the same game will currently set supporters back £2,000 on secondary ticketing sites, and that is before added booking charges and taxes are factored in.

Those prices might increase further, with the Reds currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

After Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United in 2013, tickets for his final game at West Brom sold for £3,000.

The 56-year-old German boss claimed he is 'running out of energy' after winning the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup across nine years at Anfield - and hinted he may never manage in football ever again.

Klopp took over Liverpool in 2015 from Brendan Rodgers, tasked with overhauling a struggling side that had often fallen short when it came to winning trophies. — Daily Mail