"Ghana has lost a big talent" - GFA boss Kurt Okraku mourns Raphael Dwamena

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 10:14

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt E S Okraku has described the death of late Raphael Dwamena as a significant loss to the country.

Okraku made these remarks during an interview at Dwamena's funeral, which took place on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Adjirigano Astro Turf in Accra.

"Nobody can replace the loss of a life, and when it is that the person is so close to you, that’s when you really feel the importance of the demise of the soul," he said.

He went on to emphasise the impact of Dwamena's passing on Ghana football, stating, "Ghana football has lost a big, big talent; somebody perhaps who could have scored loads of goals for our national team."

Mr Okraku also extended his condolences to the deceased family, acknowledging the profound impact Dwamena had on the football community.

Raphael Dwamena tragically passed away on November 11, experiencing a cardiac arrest while playing in the Albanian League for Egnatia. His career had been plagued by heart-related issues, leading to challenges such as the prevention of a transfer to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The funeral was attended by notable figures, including GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo and former Black Stars players Sulley Muntari, Isaac Vorsah, Kwadwo Asamoah and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.