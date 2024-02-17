Borteyman Sports Complex paves way for African Games glory

Maurice Quansah Sports News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 12:20

The inauguration of the Borteyman Sports Complex by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Tuesday signals Ghana's readiness to welcome the world to the 13th African Games next month, as the facilities for the continental showpiece are ready for a test run ahead of the start of the Games.

From March 8, when the opening ceremony kicks off at the University of Ghana Stadium, Accra will be the continent's sporting capital as an estimated 5,000 elite athletes from 44 countries compete for honours and personal glory in what has been referred to as Africa's version of the Olympic Games.

For a competition originally scheduled for August last year but postponed partly due to delay in completion of infrastructure, the inauguration of the Borteyman facility was an important and strategic occasion to signal to Africa that Ghana was ready and also create excitement among Ghanaians about the March 8 - 24 competition.

A first-class facility, which boasts an aquatic centre with a 10-lane swimming pool, two indoor sport halls, a tennis court, among others, Borteyman will be at the heart of the action as it hosts more than 10 sporting disciplines during the games.

In addition, the competition at the University of Ghana Stadium, Achimota Cricket Oval and other selected venues, reflect Ghana's readiness for the games even as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) gets ready other operational arrangements critical to the success of the games.

Massive investment

Despite the economic challenges Ghana is currently grappling with, the government has invested over $419 million in infrastructure and other operational expenses necessary to ensure a successful competition, as the country will be in the spotlight.

And coming on the heels of the successful hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament by neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire, expectations will be, understandably, high from Ghanaians and the international sporting community for the LOC to also set new benchmarks in organisation and performance from Africa's elite athletes, some of whom will be competing for qualification slots for the summer Olympics in Paris.

One of two indoor halls which will host handball, basketball, volleyball and other hand games

With such colossal investment, President Akufo-Addo recognises the significance of this continental showpiece and has thus challenged the LOC, led by Dr Kweku Ofosu-Asare, to deliver an exceptional African Games, just as Ghana scored high marks for the successful execution of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Comparatively, the 13th African Games (Accra 2023) presents an even bigger challenge for the African Union (owners of the event) and the host country, considering the huge logistical challenge in managing 29 disciplines (competitive and demonstration), thousands of athletes, team officials, officiating personnel, media and other VIP guests.

Olympic dreams

In recent years, some of Africa's elite track and field stars have turned their backs on the African Games for more lucrative meets in Europe and Asia. But with eight disciplines — athletics, boxing, cycling, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon, and wrestling — serving as Olympic qualifiers, Accra 2023 is guaranteed to have some of Africa's top stars on parade to chase their Olympic dreams.

Ghana may not rank among the continent's top performers in the history of the African Games, with traditional heavyweights like Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Algeria expected to dominate this time.

However, there will be pressure on Ghanaian athletes to excel and compete favourably for a share of the medal haul, especially in disciplines such as football, boxing, wrestling, armwrestling, hockey and athletics.

Preparations by Team Ghana did not start early but most of the Ghanaian athletes are going through the motions at their pre-competition camping base at the Cape Coast Stadium in anticipation of successful competitions.

Beyond the thrills of competition and the pursuit of medals and sporting glory, hosting the African Games has significantly improved the country's stock of modern sporting infrastructure to drive the development of sports and other socio-economic benefits from hosting major international competitions.