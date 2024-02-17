Next article: Borteyman Sports Complex paves way for African Games glory

Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 16:28

a solemn funeral ceremony to bid farewell to former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamen has been held at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra.

It was a heartbreaking moment as scores of sympathisers joined family and friends on Friday, February 16, 2024. to pay last respect to Dwamena who died in Albania.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku led a delegation including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel to pay their last respects.

Dwamena’s funeral brought together former Black Stars players including Augustine Arhinful, Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ibrahim Tanko, Kwadwo Asamoah and Isaac Vorsah.

The late Dwamena made his international debut for the Black Stars of Ghana on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia.