GFA Elite Football Academy takes off in Upper East Region

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 01 - 2024 , 15:03

In their quest to develop football at the grassroots and hone talents for local clubs and national teams, leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has begun the search for players at Winkogo in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Christened the GFA Elite Football Academy, the groundbreaking project has already recruited first batch of students who have been admitted at the Bolgatanga Senior High School and who will undergo various training rudiments to unearth talents.

This forms part of the grand scheme of the GFA to build academies in all 16 regions of the country with the Winkogo Technical Centre in the Upper East Region chosen for the pilot project, which will be followed by Ashanti and Greater Accra regions later.

The GFA in partnership with schools across the country will screen students at the various academies to hone talents.

The concept, according to the GFA, is open to both boys and girls and it is aimed at gathering the best football talents between the ages of 15-16 across the country.

A statement on the GFA website said the President of the association, Kurt E S Okraku’s administration is anxious “for the restoration of the nation's status as an African football powerhouse for which reason the administration is embarking on this groundbreaking project – called the GFA Elite Academy, coupled with the FIFA Talent Identification and Development program.”

“What that means is that we will be catching all the super talents, very young, at the right level in ages and then using our football philosophy to offer them football tuition.”

“These players will be available to all the clubs in Ghana and they will also be available to our national teams,” the statement read further.