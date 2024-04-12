Futsal AFCON: Ghana loses group opener 5-2 against Zambia

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 12 - 2024 , 07:05

Ghana's Futsal National team faced a 5-2 loss against Zambia in their opening match of the 7th edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco.

Emmanuel Pako Nakotey initially put Ghana in the lead with a clever finish after 5 minutes. However, Zambia, led by Patrick Banda, equalized just before halftime.

During the first half, Ghana's Saviour Tsatsu and captain Timothy Kantanka Ntiamoah had scoring opportunities, but Zambian goalkeeper Jackson Chitungu thwarted their attempts.

In the second half, Zambia's Francis Chinyama played a crucial role, orchestrating their attacks. Chinyama's long-range strike and Wiseman Phiri's subsequent goal quickly shifted the momentum in Zambia's favor.

Philip Nii Boye managed to reduce the deficit for Ghana with a late goal, but Zambia sealed their victory with two more goals from Mbalika Mwaliteta and Jackson Simwami.

This defeat places Ghana in a challenging position going into their next group game against Morocco."