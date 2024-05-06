Chelsea table £77m plus Lukaku for Osimhen

The Sun Sports News May - 06 - 2024 , 12:59

CHELSEA are willing to fork out £77million, Romelu Lukaku AND another player for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports.

Advertisement

The Blues are set to retool once again following another disappointing season.

With Mauricio Pochettino's side looking light up front at times this term, signing a new striker will be on the agenda.

According to Italian transfer expert DiMarzio, the Blues have made initial contact with Napoli regarding a deal for Osimhen.

The 25-year-old has been among Serie A's best strikers since moving to Italy from Lille in 2020.

With two years remaining on his contract, this could be the summer that Napoli look to cash in on the Nigerian.

Chelsea are claimed to be willing to use forgotten man Lukaku in a deal to sign Osimhen.

The Belgian, 30, rejoined the Blues in a disastrous £97.5m deal in 2021.

He has spent the last two seasons out on loan - firstly at Inter Milan then this time around at Roma.

With two years also still remaining on his deal, the Blues will look to get his salary off their wage bill for good this summer. —The Sun