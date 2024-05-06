Akonnor advises players on responsibilities of joining Hearts, Kotoko

A FORMER Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has offered valuable advice to players considering joining Ghanaian football giants, Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko, to be ready to shoulder the responsibility and pressure that comes with playing for such prestigious clubs.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Akonnor stressed the importance for players to fully understand the nature of the clubs and the expectations placed upon them before committing to a contract and insisted that players who chose to represent Hearts or Kotoko must be prepared to handle the immense pressure from fans and deliver consistently on the field.

Akonnor who once coached both clubs emphasised that accepting to play for either of the two clubs should be seen as a privilege but added that it also entailed a great deal of responsibility. He urged players to embrace the philosophy of the clubs and recognise that criticism from fans should not be used as an excuse for underperformance.

Drawing from his own experience as a player, Akonnor acknowledged that he knew he did not have the temperament to handle the pressure of playing for Hearts or Kotoko during his early career days so he, instead, opted to join Ashgold where he could develop without the intense scrutiny faced at the bigger clubs.

The former Wolfsburg star cautioned both players and club management, advising that not all players thriving in lower-tier clubs possess the temperament to seamlessly integrate into the high-pressure environment of Hearts or Kotoko. He stressed the importance of proper evaluation and psychological preparation before introducing new players to those clubs.

“When you are going to recruit players, you should do a diligent check because the fact that you see a player in a lower tier league doing wonderfully does not mean that automatically when he comes to Hearts or Kotoko he will do well”, he advised management of the two clubs.

Akonnor encouraged players being pursued by Hearts or Kotoko to assess their own abilities and determine if they could withstand the pressures associated with playing for those prestigious clubs before accepting to join them.

He also emphasised the importance of personal development and readiness before making such a significant career move.