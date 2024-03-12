CAF Confed Cup: Dreams FC face Stade Malien in quarter-final

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 12 - 2024 , 14:34

Ghana's MTN FA Cup champions Dreams FC will play Malian side Stade Malien in the quarter-final stage of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Advertisement

The Ghana Premier League side set the date with Stade Malien in the last eight of the competition after the draw which was held today, March 12.

Dreams FC’s qualification was confirmed following Club Africain’s draw against AC Lobito in the other group game.

While Dreams FC qualified top of Group C with 12 points after picking up four wins and two defeats in the group stage, the 32-time Malian champions also reached this stage after they finished second in Group D with three wins, a draw and a defeat.

The winner of this encounter will face the winners of the tie between Egyptian sides Modern Future FC and Zamalek SC.