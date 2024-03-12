African Games: Abeiku Jackson wins bronze in men's 100m butterfly

Ghana's Abeiku Jackson won his second medal at the African Games on Tuesday morning, annexing a bronze medal in the men's 100-metre butterfly final held at the Aquatic Centre of the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Abeiku, 24, finished today's race in a time of 53.80s behind South African Eaton Jarden (53.45s) who won silver and Egyptian Nasr Abdalla (53.29s) who claimed gold today.

It will be recalled that he won Ghana's first medal in swimming at the African Games last Sunday in the men's 50-metre butterfly race.

Jackson has participated at the 2016 Olympics, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2020 Olympics.

He is currently being trained by Russian Pavel Kutashev after being trained by his father in the early part of his career.