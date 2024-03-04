African Games: Team Ghana gear up for success

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 14:56

As Accra prepares to host the 13th African Games, excitement builds among Ghanaian athletes, eager to compete on home turf.

With the opening ceremony imminent, athletes are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for this prestigious continental event.

While the final roster of nearly 500 Ghanaian athletes is yet to be confirmed by Chef de Mission Ernest Danso, several sporting federations have already submitted their teams.

Leading the pack is the Ghana Football Association with a contingent of 40 players comprising 20 Black Satellites players and 20 Black Princess players; Ghana Athletics, with 36 athletes, followed by the Ghana Table Tennis Association, which will be represented by 10 players, eager to demonstrate their prowess on home soil.

The Graphic Sports gathered that the final contingent list has been held up as some federations are pushing for larger athlete allocations, citing their competitive edge and the potential for podium finishes.

Despite the buzz surrounding the event, concerns linger regarding ticket availability, with the Local Organising Committee yet to announce pricing and availability.

The recent arrival of teams from South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Togo, and Tunisia adds to the anticipation, with athletes expected from 49 participating nations.

Early Start, High Stakes for Team Ghana

The badminton competition, commencing on March 4, signals the official start of the sporting action.

This early start provides athletes with valuable time to adjust to the environment and foster their competitive spirit. With eight disciplines serving as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the stakes are high for Team Ghana.

This represents their final opportunity to secure a place on the Olympic stage, adding extra motivation and significance to their performance on home soil.

During the inauguration of the University of Ghana Stadium last Friday, Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif expressed Ghana's historic moment as it prepares to host the African Games for the first time. He lauded the journey leading up to this milestone, highlighting efforts to overcome challenges and deliver world-class facilities.

Mr Ussif expressed optimism that the modern sporting venues would not only foster athletic excellence but also contribute to broader infrastructure development, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

He said beyond the thrill of competition, the African Games serve as a catalyst for progress and growth, driving socio-economic development.

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, the minister thanked all stakeholders, including the government, partners, sponsors, and local communities, for their steadfast support. He called on corporate Ghana to seize the opportunity to become sponsors, underscoring the event's significant impact on both national and continental levels.

Nerve Centre

The Chairman of the LOC, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, hailed the University of Ghana Stadium as the "heart and nerve center" of the African Games. He noted that the facility would host athletics, football, and rugby events during the Games.

He also urged the government, through the Vice President, to designate a day, preferably Thursday, for all public servants to wear specially designed African Games T-shirts.