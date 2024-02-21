Advertisement

Desmond Ofei --- Black Satellites’ head coach
Desmond Ofei --- Black Satellites’ head coach

13th African Games: Satellites, Princesses in action March 9

Daily Graphic Sports News

Football fans in Accra and Cape Coast will be given a dose double of exciting action as Ghana's Under-20 teams get the 13th African Games campaign underway with the Black Satellites set to face their counterparts from Congo on March 9 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Simultaneously, Ghana's female team, Black Princesses, will take on their Ethiopian counterparts on March 9 at the Cape Coast Stadium. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

Accra will host the men's football competitions, while the women's event comes off in Cape Coast.

The Satellites are in Group A alongside Congo, The Gambia and Benin, while the Princesses have been pooled in Group A with Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda. 

Schedule

Coach Desmond Ofei's side take on The Gambia on March 12 (kick-off: 8 p.m. GMT) and complete their group campaign against Benin on March 16 (5 p.m.).

After their opening clash with Ethiopia, the Princesses take on Tanzania on March 12 (kick-off: 8 p.m.) before wrapping up the group stage with a clash with Uganda on March 15 (kick-off: 8 p.m.).

Latex Foam Valentines Day Promo

The Princesses, who recently qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for the seventh consecutive time, are back from a week-long training camp in Clairefontaine, France as part of an exchange programme between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |