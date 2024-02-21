Previous article: Petition by the Save Ghana Football Group to the Speaker of Parliament (FULL SCRIPT)

13th African Games: Satellites, Princesses in action March 9

Daily Graphic Sports News Feb - 21 - 2024 , 10:41

Football fans in Accra and Cape Coast will be given a dose double of exciting action as Ghana's Under-20 teams get the 13th African Games campaign underway with the Black Satellites set to face their counterparts from Congo on March 9 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Simultaneously, Ghana's female team, Black Princesses, will take on their Ethiopian counterparts on March 9 at the Cape Coast Stadium. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

Accra will host the men's football competitions, while the women's event comes off in Cape Coast.

The Satellites are in Group A alongside Congo, The Gambia and Benin, while the Princesses have been pooled in Group A with Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Schedule

Coach Desmond Ofei's side take on The Gambia on March 12 (kick-off: 8 p.m. GMT) and complete their group campaign against Benin on March 16 (5 p.m.).

After their opening clash with Ethiopia, the Princesses take on Tanzania on March 12 (kick-off: 8 p.m.) before wrapping up the group stage with a clash with Uganda on March 15 (kick-off: 8 p.m.).

The Princesses, who recently qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for the seventh consecutive time, are back from a week-long training camp in Clairefontaine, France as part of an exchange programme between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the France Embassy in Accra.