Accra 2023 African Games awareness campaign extends to Kumasi

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 20 - 2024 , 18:39

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Accra 2023 African Games has expanded its awareness campaign to Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the upcoming event scheduled for March 8-23, 2024, in Accra.

Over the weekend, the LOC actively engaged in promoting the event during the J.A. Kufuor Cup Match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

As a major partner of the cup match, organized to honour former President John Agyekum Kufuor and raise funds for the J.A. Kufuor Foundation, the Accra 2023 LOC played a pivotal role.

More than 10,000 senior high school students from the Ashanti Region, sponsored by the LOC, attended the historic match, all clad in Accra 2023 African Games T-shirts.

Additionally, the LOC sponsored the Player of the Match award, presenting a splendid trophy, which was ultimately awarded to Steve Mukwala of Asante Kotoko for his winning goal.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the event honouring the former President. He emphasized the importance of extending their awareness campaign to Kumasi to educate the public about the upcoming games.

Dr. Ofosu Asare stressed the significance of national participation in the Games and extended an invitation to the people of Kumasi to join in the competition. He underscored the African Games' status as the most significant sporting event on the continental calendar, emphasizing the need for widespread support across the nation.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ofosu Asare expressed optimism for one of the most successful events in the competition's history, with over 50 countries and 7,000 participants expected to compete in 20 sporting disciplines.