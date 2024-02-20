Next article: Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager after collapsing at training

Asante Kotoko's Steve Mukwala named Tecno Man of the Match

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 20 - 2024 , 10:52

Asante Kotoko forward Steve Mukwala was recognized as the Man of the Match during Sunday's game against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mukwala, who secured Kotoko's victory with a decisive goal in the JA Kufuor Cup match, was honoured with a Tecno Canon 25 smartphone by Tecno Mobile, one of the key sponsors of the tournament.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah presented Mukwala with the prize after the match, eliciting excitement from the talented striker, who viewed the accolade as a boost to team morale.

Expressing his elation, Mukwala highlighted the significance of the win in bolstering the team's confidence and motivation to maintain a consistent performance in the Ghana Premier League (GPL). He reiterated Kotoko's determination to clinch the league title.

The victory against Nsoatreman FC secured Asante Kotoko's status as the inaugural champions of the JA Kufuor Cup, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Initiated by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the JA Kufuor Cup aims to honor the legacy of the former President while raising funds for the foundation's charitable activities.