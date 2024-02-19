Next article: Ghana needs Right to Dream model - Agyemang-Badu Advises GFA

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager after collapsing at training

The Sun Sports News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 16:09

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager. The news comes after Hodgson, 76, was rushed to hospital after collapsing at training last week.

The South Londoners, 16th in the table, have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions prior to the veteran boss falling ill ahead of their Monday Night Football clash with Everton.

Hodgson had offered to take charge of the club's trip to Goodison Park and play a role either from the dugout or, more likely, the directors’ box.

But the confirmation of his exit came just four hours before kick-off on Merseyside with Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington to take charge.

Hodgson, who is now out of hospital, said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top-class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“My thanks and respect to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and themselves.”

Chairman Steve Parish added: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.

"That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back."

In recent weeks, several protests by Eagles fans have taken place to voice their anger over what they deem as a lack of ambition.

And after losing to bitter rivals Brighton 4-1, players and fans argued with each other.

Hodgson quits Palace for the second time having left the club back in 2021.

The former England gaffer stepped down from his post back then after a four-year spell in South London to allow for Patrick Vieira to come in.

Although after just over a season-and-a-half, Palace sacked the Frenchman and re-appointed Hodgson as they battled relegation.

He saved the club from the drop that time around but has struggled to continue their initial upturn in form since the summer.

They currently sit just five points off the relegation zone.

Palace have though had a torrid time with injuries this season with major players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise missing long stretches of the campaign.

Marc Guehi was also absent for their clash with Chelsea with a knee issue.

And the London club have been adjusting to life without star man Wilfried Zaha, who left for Galatasaray in the summer.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is set to replace Hodgson in the dugout.

Glasner was already in talks over taking over at Selhurst Park amid the poor run of form that saw Palace plunge into the relegation scrap.

Glasner has agreed to take over and held talks with chief Steve Parish while Hodgson was in hospital.

The Austrian is the choice of owner John Textor.

Glasner guided the Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 and into the knockout stages of the Champions League the following year.

But he has been out of work since the end of last season.

He previously managed Wolfsburg, guiding them to a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 campaign.