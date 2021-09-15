Yaw Boafo elected new Ghana Bar Association national president

Kumasi-based private legal practitioner Yaw Acheampong Boafo has been elected as the new national president of Ghana Bar Association (GBA).
He beat all the other contestants for the position at the bar conference in Bolgatanga on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).
Graphic Online's Vincent Amenuveve who was at the conference in Bolgatanga reports that Mr Yaw Boafo, aged 50, polled 605 votes to beat Mrs Efua Ghartey, aged 55, who polled 540 votes.
The elections was held both virtually and in person at Bolgatanga on Wednesday (September 15).
For the post of National Vice President, Mr Kwasi Amoako Adjei got 656 votes to defeat Mrs Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo who got 486 votes.
Nana Serwaa Acheampong polled 694 votes to get the nod for the position of National Treasurer while Dr Adu Anane Antwi had 438 votes.
The National Secretary and Public Relations Officer positions went unopposed.
The officers are Kwaku Gyau Baffour and Saviour Quarcoo Kudze respectively.
The total votes cast was 1,149 representing 89.84 percent of total valid votes cast.
The new leaders are expected to steer the affairs of the GBA for the next three years.
A handing over ceremony is scheduled to take place in November this year.
The President-elect, Mr Yaw Boafo, is a son of Mr Samuel Kwaku Boafo, a lawyer himself and former Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region as well as Minister of Ashanti Region and Chieftaincy under the President J.A. Kufuor regime.
Mr Yaw Boafo thanked delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of an open door administration to help further strengthen the GBA.
He said he is prepared to bring everyone on board particularly women in the association.
A member of the Local Organizing Committee of the GBA Conference, Mr Nicholas Soyiri, and a member of the GBA, Mr Rockson Akugre in separate interviews both hoped the new leaders will bring in fresh ideas to make the association more vibrant.
Who is Yaw Boafo?
Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, a Kumasi-based legal practitioner from the S.K. Boafo Partners and Associates (Gye Nyame Chambers) has a wealth of experience as the current National Secretary of the Association as well as former President, Vice President, Secretary and Social Secretary of the Ashanti Regional Bar at various periods, spanning a total of about 15 years.
As National Secretary, he played a key role in the establishment of a customised ICT platform that has enhanced access to Continuing Legal Education seminars for lawyers, simplified payment of members' dues and reduced the processing time for renewal of the license for lawyers and Bar Registration certificates.
Mr Boafo's goal is to among others enhance ICT for more efficient administration of the Bar, expansion of the Bar Centre to incorporate leisure facilities and welfare improvement for all lawyers, including young and female lawyers.