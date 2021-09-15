Nabla drags PNC Chairman, flag bearer to CID

The embattled General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Ms Janet Nabla has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate an alleged misappropriation of funds by the leader of the party, Mr David Asibi Apasera and the National Chairman, Mr Moses Dani Baah.
In the petition, she stated that an amount of GH¢1.7 million raised for the December 7, 2020 election was allegedly withdrawn by Mr Apasera and Mr Dani Baah without the knowledge of the general secretary, who by Article 53 of the party’s constitution, was in charge of daily operations of the party.
She said no proper account had also been rendered by the two leaders.
“This act was in clear violation of Article 49(b)(8) where they are instructed to call for NEC meeting to deliberate on issues concerning elections, fundraising, management of funds for the national elections both for the presidential and parliamentary candidates including strategising and executing the campaigns for both the presidential candidate and the parliamentary candidates of the party,” she stated.
Renting
The petition said an amount of GH¢150,000 raised to pay party offices’ rent across the country was also withdrawn by Mr Apasera and Mr Dani Baah without the knowledge of the secretary and that the money had not been used for the intended purpose.
It said the two personalities were also in possession of the party’s cars and appealed to the CID to help the party to retrieve the cars.
Internal wrangling
Currently, it is not clear who holds power in the party because the general secretary has been suspended by a faction of the party, while the national chairman and the 2020 flag bearer have also been removed from power by another faction.
The issues started with serious disagreement between Ms Nabla and Mr Dani Baah over some party finances with regard to Election 2020, which spilled into accusations and counter accusations between the two.
On August 28, this year, the leadership of the party held a NEC meeting in Accra where Ms Nabla was suspended as the general secretary over what the NEC described as “gross misconduct, incompetence and insubordination”.
The suspension led to the trading of accusations between the divided factions in the party, which spilled into the media space.
On September 1, this year, the faction supporting Mr Dani Baah held a news conference at the party’s headquarters to introduce a new acting general secretary but that meeting was disrupted by supporters of Ms Nabla, which needed the police to intervene.
It was a week after that incident that the faction supporting Ms Nabla organised the NEC meeting in Kumasi and removed Mr Baah and Mr Apasera from office.
Court case
Mr Dani Baah, and Mr Apasera, have sued 18 top executive members of the party over their removal from office.
The legal action adds to the recent internal wrangling, disunity, accusations and counter accusations that have rocked the PNC.
Among other things, the suit — filed at the Accra High Court last Thursday, is seeking an order barring the general secretary of the party from holding herself out as the general secretary of the PNC.
It is also seeking an order restraining Ms Nabla and Mr Bala Maikankan, who was elected as the acting National Chairman of the party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Kumasi on September 7 this year, from going to the PNC’s national headquarters or having anything to do with the office.