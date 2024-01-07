VIDEO: Cheers greet Dr. Bawumia in Tamale as he surprises Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 07 - 2024 , 09:01

Surprised residents of Tamale erupted in cheers Saturday afternoon as Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made an unannounced visit to the Modern City Hotel, where Failatu Abdul Razak is attempting to set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon.

As Dr. Bawumia emerged from his car, the ecstatic crowd surged forward, eager to welcome him. He navigated the throngs chanting his name and his "It is possible" slogan, eventually reaching the transparent kitchen where Faila has been tirelessly cooking for six days.

Waving to the crowd, Dr. Bawumia entered the kitchen and shared a brief, animated conversation with a visibly stunned and excited Faila. Scores of media surrounded the Vice President for interviews. He praised Faila's zeal and "possibility mindset," as well as the outpouring of support from young Ghanaians.

This marks Dr. Bawumia's second display of unwavering support for record-breaking young Ghanaians in recent days. He previously attended Afua Asantewaa's attempt to break the world record for longest singing marathon in Accra, cheering her on as she surpassed 120 hours (validation from Guinness World Records is pending). He further arranged a week-long stay at the plush Royal Senchi Resort to aid her recovery.

On the first day of Faila's cook-a-thon, Dr. Bawumia donated 30,000cedis to help her purchase food and ingredients for the marathon. Faila has already surpassed the 119 hours 57 minutes record set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, which itself beat the previous record of 93 hours 11 minutes held by Nigerian Hilda Baci.