We have no intentions to change majority leadership in Parliament - Joe Osei Owusu

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 20 - 2024 , 14:02

The Majority caucus in Parliament has no plans to change their leadership, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Joe Osei Owusu, who also doubles as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has said.

Mr Osei Owusu has therefore asked the public to disregard any such claims in the media that there was going to be some changes in New Patriotic Party majority caucus leadership in Parliament.

Some reports have suggested that the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was going to be replaced with his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Reacting to the reports, Mr Osei Owusu said any such publications should be treated as false.

“The publications that are going around are false, the majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership and we want to tell you to ignore any such publication,” he said, when the majority caucus addressed the media in Parliament on Tuesday [Feb 20, 2024].

He said the majority caucus was confident in their leadership and that the "the status quo shall remain."

The Bekwai MP added that the caucus is unaware of external attempts to make any changes to its leadership adding that only the caucus has the right and power to make changes to its leadership.