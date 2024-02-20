Advertisement
Mahama on how he will implement a 24-hour economy in Ghana
The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the objective behind his proposed 24-hour economy initiative is to enable businesses to operate three shifts per day.
To achieve this goal, he says the government and private sector will collaborate.
"The 24-hour economy is designed to create new employment opportunities, particularly for young people, address unemployment, and enhance living standards in Ghana."
In a social media post, the NDC flag bearer, said his government will enact new laws to support businesses operating a 24 hour system in seven days (24/7), including labour laws and tax incentives.
"To assist companies, there will be favourable tax policies, stimulus packages and financial assistance available for specific industries including agro-processing and manufacturing," Mr Mahama posted.
The former President also said, "Buying local products and services will be government's top priority, and measures will be implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the 24-hour economy."
Security, sanitation, cleaning, and environmental protection will be critical components of the 24-hour economy. Financial services at the ports will be operational 24/7, reducing delays and congestion.
The initiative aims to benefit various sectors, create jobs, improve living standards, increase productivity, and provide convenience for citizens.