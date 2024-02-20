NPP ready for Savannah - Abu Jinapor declares

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has been acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election, with a declaration he will go all out to retain the seat and also rally the region for the NPP.

Mr Jinapor, who is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, stressed that the parliamentary candidates of the NPP in the Savannah Region would hold one another's hands and work in unity "to fight for every vote and every seat".

"The Savannah Region will be a true battleground for the NPP; every vote and every seat will be contested for, and with the help of the Almighty, all the seats will be secured for the party,” he stressed.

The minister was given popular acclamation on Saturday (February 17) after he emerged the sole candidate for the party in the constituency when nominations were opened for constituencies with sitting MPs.

After serving the people of Damongo for over three years, having won the 2020 elections with over 2000 votes, the party reposed confidence in him to hoist its flag again with the hope of retaining the seat.

Euphoria

Among the notable personalities at the acclamation ceremony were the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua; Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril; Minister designate for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye; Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; Minister-designate for Information, Fatima Abubakar; Former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, and Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey.

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, led the team of regional and constituency executives of the party to the colourful ceremony.

Also present at the Damongo Community Centre for the acclamation were regional executives from other regions including Ashanti, Greater Accra, Northern and Bono.

The atmosphere at the centre, which was constructed by Mr Jinapor, was charged with the patrons chanting slogans such as "Lawyer Abu Jinapor, the man of action", "the Jewel of Savannah Region," "the man of the people" and "the man of development."

The event centre went agog when the West Gonja Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) Officer, Essuman Barnes Solomon, lifted Mr Jinapor's hand to symbolise a seal of approval for his candidature in the 2024 election.

Programme

In his speech after the acclamation, Mr Jinapor said the next phase of his leadership in the Damongo Constituency would be focused on consolidating the gains made over the last four years.

He outlined interventions and a five-point programme to pursue for the next four years when re-elected.

Mr Jinapor said his development agenda would be focused on education and health care, agriculture, infrastructure development, women empowerment and job creation targeted at improving the livelihoods of the residents of Damongo.