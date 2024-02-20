Use gospel to dispel dark spots in politics - Mahama urges Christians

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 20 - 2024 , 05:59

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Christian community to spare no efforts using the gospel to help dispel the dark spots in politics.

He has therefore called on churches to redouble their efforts at exerting more positive influence on politics in the country.

Mr Mahama said this when he addressed the ninth Regional Council meeting of the Ashanti East Region of Assemblies of God, Ghana, at the Living Waters Chapel branch of the Church in Kumasi.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Send the light 2024.”

Former President Mahama, who is a member of Assemblies of God, further encouraged politicians to “respond to the critical call of God” as they pursued their ambitions.

Free, fair election

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, led the congregants to pray for a peaceful, free and fair election in December and called on all stakeholders to ensure same.

Preaching the sermon on: “Send the light, because there are still more lands to be possessed, Rev. Wengam asked Christians to be the light of the world and also challenged pastors “to be up to the task” by leading their congregations to win souls and plant more churches particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

That, he explained, was the supreme assignment of the church.

He said pastors should also embark on door-to-door evangelism to grow their churches and expand Assemblies of God globally.

Rev. Wengam also ordained a number of pastors and elevated some to the rank of Exhorters and Licentiates.

The Regional Superintendent, Rev. George Ampofo, for his part, gave an assurance of the vision of the council to plant more churches and build more infrastructure.

Award

An award was presented to former President Mahama for “representing Christ well in politics”.