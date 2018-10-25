Voters register exhibition starts today - Takes place in proposed regions

Beginning from today to Wednesday, October 31, this year, the Electoral Commission will commence the exhibition of the voters register in the four proposed regions to be created
.
Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, said the exercise was in pursuant of “Public Electoral Regulations 2016 (I.91,23 2 (a) (b)) that mandates the commission to display the voters register for public inspections”.
During the six-day exhibition, both the 2018 Provisional Voters Register and the 2016 Voters Register would be placed at the exhibition centres for prospective voters to verify their details as captured and make requests for amendments or insertions, where necessary.
Other lists which would be placed at the exhibition centres are exceptional or exclusions list and multiple registration lists.
Mrs Mensa said all polling stations within the carved out areas for the referendum would be designated as exhibition centres for the display of the provisional voters register for public inspection.
“All exhibitions centres within the carved areas will open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday,” she said.
Background
During the 2016 electioneering,
In fulfilment of his campaign promise, he set up a commission of enquiry as part of the processes towards the creation of the regions.
As part of measures to determine the constitutional threshold for the creation of the regions, the EC is organising the
Logistics
Mrs Mensa said all logistics for the exhibition exercise had been procured and would be delivered to the districts before the start of the exhibition.
“One exhibition supervisor and two deputy exhibition supervisors for each of the districts, as well as one exhibition officer for each exhibition centre, have been recruited and trained for the exercise,” she said.
Mrs Mensa explained that applicants or voters who would visit the exhibition centres were expected to request the inclusion of omitted names, removal of names of unqualified voters or names of deceased from the register, the replacement of poor quality or damaged voter ID cards and the correction of any misspelt names.
“They must also request for the correction of any wrong registration centre codes as a result of clerical error and any other wrong registration details,” she added.
Mrs Mensa said any person eligible to register as a voter might raise objections to names of unqualified persons on the voters
Publicity
She said the commission had been putting in place a number of activities to raise public awareness of the exercise, adding that the EC was ready to do everything within its power to ensure an effective exhibition.
Apart from media advertisements, Mrs Mensa said, the electoral officers who were involved in the exercise had been briefed, after which they had engaged the public and community-based organisations to explain the modalities of the exhibition exercise to them.
“The districts have also been provided with commandeered vehicles, on which are mounted public address systems to undertake publicity. Street announcers have been temporarily employed for all the districts in the referendum enclaves to announce the arrangement for the exercise,” she added.