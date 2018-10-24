EC exhibits voters register for new regions referendum

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin exhibiting the voters register from Thursday October 25 to Wednesday October 31, 2018 in areas earmarked for the upcoming referendum for the regional reorganisation.
The exhibition will therefore take place in only 47 districts in the four proposed regions to be created.
The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa made this known at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.
She said all the exhibition centers within the carved areas would open from 7 am to 6 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.
"All polling stations within the carved areas for the referendum will be designated as exhibition centers for the display of the Provisional voters register for public inspections," she said.