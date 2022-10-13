Former President John Dramani Mahama says he cannot deny or confirm whether he will contest the 2024 presidential elections or not.
He was speaking with the Voice of America in Washington.
Responding to questions on whether he will contest the presidential elections or not, Mr Mahama said his party was yet to decide on who will lead it and that the party, the National Democratic Congress, will elect it's presidential candidate in the first quarter of 2023.
