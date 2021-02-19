TMA inaugurates Sub-Metropolitan District Councils

The Chief Executive for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, (TMA), Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, has stressed the need for members of the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils to rally citizens towards attitudinal change in the quest to make Tema clean.
He said despite the Assembly’s intervention to improve sanitation in the country, education remained critical to achieving the needed results
He said that last Wednesday at the inauguration of two Sub-Metropolitan District Councils in Tema.
Sub-Metros
The two Sub-Metropolitan District Councils, which were inaugurated at a brief ceremony, were the Tema Central and Tema East Sub-Metropolitan District Councils.
At the ceremony, 39 sub-metropolitan councillors were also sworn into office by the Tema District Magistrate, Mr Joseph McAli Junior.
The Tema Central Sub-Metropolitan District Council is made up of 19 councillors while that of Tema East has 20 councillors.
Selfless
Mr Anang-La urged the councillors to be committed and selfless in the discharge of their duties, as well as be guided by the rules and regulations governing the local government system in the country.
“Your position as councillors places greater responsibility on you not only as citizens but you are community leaders, and you are expected to exhibit exceptional qualities and commitment towards the realisation of the Phase Two of the Tema Restoration Agenda,” he said.
He said they were assuming office at a time when the communal spirit in the various communities had declined; hence, the need for them to galvanise the grass roots and get them involved in achieving sustainable development which he said was eluding residents of Tema.
The MCE said the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils were responsible for the numbering and keeping records of each rateable property in the area, responsible for the day-to-day administration of the area, promotion and safeguarding of public health, responsible for the management of waste, as well as making recommendation to the Assembly for the name of each street in your area and the numbering of building, along the street.
He urged the councillors to be responsible for the administration of self-help projects and preparation of annual estimates that cover revenue and expenditure for inclusions in the budget of the Assembly.
Mr Anang-La explained that the Sub-Metropolitan District Councils were responsible for the sanitation of markets, lorry parks and public spaces and urged the councillors to live up to expectation.
The Mankralo of Tema, Nii Adjetey Agbo II, who chaired the function, called on the councillors to serve with humility, respect the role of the traditional council to help address the challenges facing the various communities.
