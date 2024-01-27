See list of sitting NPP MPs who have lost bid in NPP primaries
Apart from the 19 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament who have decided not to return to the House, 18 others have lost their bids in Saturday’s primaries.
They are;
- Joseph Cudjoe - Effia
- Freda Prempeh - Tano North
- Adwoa Sarfo - Dome Kwabenya
- Ama Pomaa Boateng - Juaben
- Sheila Bartels - Ablekuma North
- Moses Anim - Trobu
- John Benam - Zabzugu
- Tina Mensah - Weija/Gbawe
- Eugene Boakye Antwi - Subin
- Akwasi Afrifa Mensah - Amasaman
- Dr Amoako Kissi - Anyaa Sowutuom
- Hanson Nortey - Tema Central
- Bright Wereko Brobbey - Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira
- Elvis Donkor - Abura Asebu Kwamankese
- Erickson Abaka - Shama
- Akwasi Darko Boateng - Bosome Freho
- Kwadwo Asante - Suhum
- Mahama Seini - Daboya
