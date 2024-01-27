See list of sitting NPP MPs who have lost bid in NPP primaries
Yaw Boamah-Nyarko defeated Joseph Cudjoe in the Effia contest

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics

Apart from the 19 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament who have decided not to return to the House, 18 others have lost their bids in Saturday’s primaries.

They are; 

  1. Joseph Cudjoe - Effia
  2. Freda Prempeh - Tano North
  3. Adwoa Sarfo - Dome Kwabenya
  4. Ama Pomaa Boateng - Juaben
  5. Sheila Bartels - Ablekuma North
  6. Moses Anim - Trobu
  7. John Benam - Zabzugu
  8. Tina Mensah - Weija/Gbawe
  9. Eugene Boakye Antwi - Subin 
  10. Akwasi Afrifa Mensah - Amasaman 
  11. Dr Amoako Kissi - Anyaa Sowutuom
  12. Hanson Nortey - Tema Central
  13. Bright Wereko Brobbey - Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira 
  14. Elvis Donkor - Abura Asebu Kwamankese 
  15. Erickson Abaka - Shama
  16. Akwasi Darko Boateng - Bosome Freho 
  17. Kwadwo Asante - Suhum 
  18. Mahama Seini - Daboya 

More to follow …

