Ashanti NPP primaries: Obour and Kofi Ofosu Nkansah fail bids to unseat incumbent NPP MPs

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 28 - 2024 , 09:54

In the Asante Akyem enclave in the Ashanti Region, two government appointees, Bice Osei Kuffour, Managing Director of Ghana Post Company and Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) failed in their bids to unseat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament.

It was the second time the two of them were failing in their bids. Their first attempt was in 2020.

Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, was defeated in the Asante Akym South constituency.

The incumbent MP for the constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng beat the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) again as Obour got 280 votes representing 32.86 percent of the valid votes cast while Boateng won with 522 votes, representing 61.27 percent of the valid votes cast.

The third candidate got 59 votes, representing 5.87 percent of the valid votes cast.

In the 2020 NPP parliamentary race, Obour got 296 votes - 16 more votes than the total he gained this year.

Asante Akyem Central

In the Asante Akyem Central constituency, the incumbent, Kwame Ayimadu Antwi was re-elected with 374 votes as against that of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's 213 votes and Nana Agyemang Amponsah's four votes.

It is the second time Kwame Ayimadu Antwi has defeated Kofi Ofosu Nkansah who first contested in 2020.

