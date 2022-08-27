Richard Ahiagbah appointed NPP Director of Communications

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed new people into deputy national executive positions in the party and directors.
Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah is now the Director of Communications to replace Yaw Buabeng Asamoah.
He is to be assisted by Ernest Owusu Bempah, Kamal Deen Abdulai, Rabi Salifu, Jennifer Ofori Appiah, George Krobea Asante and Dr Asiedu Kokro as deputies.
A press statement dated Friday, August 26, 2022, signed and issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong named Haruna Mohammed and Dr. Antoinette Darko as new appointees for the deputy General Secretary position.
Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja and Chris Llyod Neequaye have been appointed as Deputy National Organisers while Safia Mohammed and Miriam Awurama Duah are Deputy Women Organisers of the NPP.
Below is the full list: