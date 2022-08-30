Recapturing power in 2024: NDC on membership drive in Ashanti Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region is confident the enthusiasm and readiness of the residents of the region to join the party in the ongoing membership drive will reflect in its performance in the next general election.
Since August 18, this year, the party has embarked on a massive membership drive throughout the region to register more members and increase its visibility.
The exercise expected to end on August 31, 2022, was supported by party stalwarts such as the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who stormed the region last Thursday, to lend their support to the exercise.
Target exceeded
The Regional Chairman of the party, Nana Kwasi Augustus Andrews, told the Daily Graphic that already “our target has been exceeded even though the exercise is yet to end”.
Although he did not say what the target was for a strategic reason, Mr Andrews said, “So far, we are on course and the reception has been massive.”
According to him, “for people to queue up and pay GH¢20.00 to become a member showed their love for the party.”
He said this enthusiasm would surely reflect in the party's fortune in the region in the next elections.
Performance
The NDC currently has four parliamentary seats in the region: New Edubiase, Asawasi, Ejura-Sekyedumasi and Sekyere Afram Plains.
This was an improvement over the 2016 elections where the party won three out of the 47 seats in the region.
The party also increased both performances in percentage and absolute figures in the presidential election.
In 2016, the NDC obtained 497, 242 votes, representing 23 per cent of the total votes, as against 1,646, 949 votes obtained by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), representing 76.3 per cent of the votes.
In 2020, the NDC increased its performance from the 23 per cent to 26.08 per cent of the total votes translating into 652, 962 votes while the NPP polled 1,793, 773 votes, representing 71. 64 per cent of the total votes cast in the region.