Breaking the 8 agenda: Dan Botwe appointed Director of Campaign Strategy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, as the new Director of Campaign Strategy as the party gears up for the 2024 general election.
The ruling party has also appointed a former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, as the new Director of Communications and the current Executive Director of the institute, Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko, and Haruna Mohammed as Deputy General Secretaries.
The Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako, maintained his position while Dr Ernest Owusu Kumi and Dr Nyame Baafi were named as Director of Research and Deputy Director of Research respectively.
The appointment of the new officers, according to the ruling party, was geared towards winning the 2024 general election and breaking the eight-year political cycle.
Party faithful
Some party faithful in an interaction with the Daily Graphic have hailed the appointments, especially Messrs. Botwe and Ahiagbah as the directors of campaign strategy and communications, considering the upcoming elections which would be a crucial one.
They said it was during Mr Botwe's era as the General Secretary in 2000 that the party captured political power from the then ruling government that had been at the helm of affairs of the country for almost two decades before and after the country embraced multiparty democracy in 1992.
This feat, they said, earned him (Mr Botwe) the nickname the "General" and they believed, as a strategist, he would help the party to make history by breaking the eight-year political cycle.
The party congratulated the new officers and urged them to effectively discharge their mandate as the ruling party sought to win the 2024 general election.
The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, who announced the new appointments last Friday, said the party was confident of winning the 2024 polls.
He said the appointment was in accordance with and in pursuance of Articles 10 (7) (3), 10 and 15 of the party's constitution respectively.
Other appointees
The Deputy Directors of Communications are Ernest Owusu Bempah, Kamal Deen Abdulai, Rabi Salifu, Jennifer Ofori Appiah, George Krobea Asante and Dr Asiedu Kokro.
The Deputy National Organisers are Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja and Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei while the Deputy Women's Organisers are Safia Mohammed and Mariam Awurama Duah, the Deputy National Youth Organisers are Isaac Jay Nii Amartey Hyde and Sandra Sarkodie-Addo. The Deputy Nasara Coordinators are Abdul Taric Bonsu and Hajia Ayesha Yussif, and the Director for External Affairs is Frederick Kofi Ameyaw and his deputies are Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh and Portia Adwoa Siaw. The Director of Protocol is Kwadwo Afari and his deputy is Kwabena Ofori Frimpong, the Director of Finance and Administration is William Yamoah.