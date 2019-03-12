Rawlings mourns Dr. Kwabena Adjei

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has tweeted his condolences to the family of the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei.
The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) national chairman passed away Tuesday morning after battling ill-health. He was 76.
In a brief tweet, Rawlings, founder of the NDC, described the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei as “a strong-spirited personality” who will be missed by many.
“My sincere condolences to the family and the NDC fraternity on the loss of Dr. Kwabena Adjei. He was a strong-spirited personality and will be missed by many. May his soul rest in peace.”
